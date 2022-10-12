Kerala CM opposes proposal to make Hindi as medium of instruction in colleges

"The job seekers and students of our country have their serious apprehensions in this regard. I take this opportunity to suggest that question papers for competitive exams for posts in the Government of India may be given in all languages specified in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution," Vijayan said in his letter. While the younger generation should be encouraged to learn languages other than their mother tongue, any attempt which will be "even remotely perceived as the imposition of a language" will give rise to apprehensions among people in general and job aspirants in particular.