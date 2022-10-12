Kerala CM opposes proposal to make Hindi as medium of instruction in colleges

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, in a letter written to the PM Narendra Modi, said Hindi cannot be imposed as the main language of instruction in the higher centres of learning as the country has many languages
Going against the recommendation of the Parliamentary panel, Kerala Chief Minister has disagreed to make Hindi the medium of instruction in all technical and non-technical higher educational institutions. Additionally, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's into the matter. In a letter, CM Vijayan informed PM Modi of Kerala's stand of not accepting the Parliament committee recommendation to make the Hindi language the medium of exams for central services and make it a compulsory study language in educational institutions incl IITs, and IIMs.
"The essence of India is defined by the concept of 'unity in diversity' which acknowledges cultural & linguistic diversity. Promoting any one language above others would destroy integrity," said Kerala CM.
A Parliamentary committee has recently recommended that the medium of instruction in technical and non-technical higher education institutes such as IITs in Hindi-speaking states should be Hindi and in other parts of India their respective local language. It said the use of English should be made optional.
Vijayan, in a letter written to the PM, said Hindi cannot be imposed as the main language of instruction in the higher centres of learning as the country has many languages and a single language cannot be termed as the country's language. Noting that the youth of the country have limited job opportunities in the government sector, the CM said any attempt to put a substantial section of them at a relative disadvantage will not be in the best interest of the society.
"The job seekers and students of our country have their serious apprehensions in this regard. I take this opportunity to suggest that question papers for competitive exams for posts in the Government of India may be given in all languages specified in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution," Vijayan said in his letter. While the younger generation should be encouraged to learn languages other than their mother tongue, any attempt which will be "even remotely perceived as the imposition of a language" will give rise to apprehensions among people in general and job aspirants in particular.
"I request the Hon'ble Prime Minister to intervene at the earliest to take necessary corrective steps," Vijayan said. He said our nation accords a pride of place to unity in diversity and that we are one nation with the feeling of sisterhood and brotherhood in the midst of cultural, linguistic, and religious diversities.
"Hindi cannot be imposed as the main language of instruction in our higher centres of learning. The State-specific aspects of the educational sector have to be recognised. There cannot be a hasty decision in this matter." The Left leader said the use of all the national languages specified in the Constitution is to be encouraged.
