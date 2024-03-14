Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to launch 4 terminals of Kochi Water Metro today; All you need to know, from price to routes

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to launch 4 terminals of Kochi Water Metro today; All you need to know, from price to routes

Written By Fareha Naaz

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate four terminals of Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) today

Kerala: The launch of Kochi Water Metro terminals at South Chittoor, Cheranalloor, Mulavukad and Eloor will take place virtually.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate four terminals of Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) on Thursday, March 14.

The launch of Kochi Water Metro terminals at South Chittoor, Cheranalloor, Mulavukad, and Eloor will take place virtually. However, the dates on which the services on the routes will commence have not been finalised. The water metro will function on two new routes including High Court-Bolgatty-Mulavukadu North- South Chittoor and South Chittoor-Eloor-Cheranalloor.

Also read: Kerala rejects union government’s 5,000-crore loan offer to resolve financial crisis

Industries Minister P Rajeeve said, “The event will be held at the Eloor terminal at 5.30 pm. With the commissioning of the two new routes, the Kochi Water Metro will expand its services to nine terminals, establishing five routes across the city," reported The New Indian Express.

Also read: Kerala rejects union government’s 5,000-crore loan offer to resolve financial crisis

P Rajeeve further informed that the project which has been designed by keeping environmental sustainability in mind, has garnered global attention in a short span. He suggested that the Water Metro aims to enhance connectivity with the expansion of its services to the Fort Kochi terminal and the expectation of more frequent operations. All these contribute to the state’s history of successful water-based transport initiatives, he pointed out.

Also read: Kerala Mumps outbreak: Over 11,000 cases reported in less than 3 months; 10 points

The Industries Minister added, “The work of the Fort Kochi terminal is in its final stage and the operation between the High Court and Fort Kochi will begin soon," reported The New Indian Express.

Also read: SC asks Centre to give special package to Kerala to deal with financial crisis: Report

Once work on the Fort Kochi terminal is complete, 38 terminals will link 10 islands while deploying 78 Water Metro boats for efficient and sustainable transportation.

Here is a list of new routes

  • High Court-Bolgatty-Mulavukadu North-South Chittoor
  • South Chittoor-Eloor-Cheranalloor

Let's have a look at the operational routes:

  • Vypeen-High Court
  • Vytilla-Kakkanad

The project worth 1,136.83 crore will tentatively be completed by December 2024. This project will have a total of 38 terminals with 15 routes covering a distance of 75km and will operate with 78 electric boats.

Also read: Kerala to launch India's first government-backed OTT platform tomorrow; Here's all you need to know about CSpace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched KWML in April last year, which witnessed a ridership of over 17.5 lakh passengers. Meanwhile, the new route ticket price will range from 20 to 40.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.