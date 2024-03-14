Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate four terminals of Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) today

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate four terminals of Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) on Thursday, March 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The launch of Kochi Water Metro terminals at South Chittoor, Cheranalloor, Mulavukad, and Eloor will take place virtually. However, the dates on which the services on the routes will commence have not been finalised. The water metro will function on two new routes including High Court-Bolgatty-Mulavukadu North- South Chittoor and South Chittoor-Eloor-Cheranalloor.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve said, "The event will be held at the Eloor terminal at 5.30 pm. With the commissioning of the two new routes, the Kochi Water Metro will expand its services to nine terminals, establishing five routes across the city," reported The New Indian Express.

P Rajeeve further informed that the project which has been designed by keeping environmental sustainability in mind, has garnered global attention in a short span. He suggested that the Water Metro aims to enhance connectivity with the expansion of its services to the Fort Kochi terminal and the expectation of more frequent operations. All these contribute to the state's history of successful water-based transport initiatives, he pointed out.

The Industries Minister added, "The work of the Fort Kochi terminal is in its final stage and the operation between the High Court and Fort Kochi will begin soon," reported The New Indian Express.

Once work on the Fort Kochi terminal is complete, 38 terminals will link 10 islands while deploying 78 Water Metro boats for efficient and sustainable transportation.

Here is a list of new routes

High Court-Bolgatty-Mulavukadu North-South Chittoor

South Chittoor-Eloor-Cheranalloor Let's have a look at the operational routes:

Vypeen-High Court

Vytilla-Kakkanad The project worth ₹1,136.83 crore will tentatively be completed by December 2024. This project will have a total of 38 terminals with 15 routes covering a distance of 75km and will operate with 78 electric boats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched KWML in April last year, which witnessed a ridership of over 17.5 lakh passengers. Meanwhile, the new route ticket price will range from ₹20 to ₹40.

