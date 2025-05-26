Kerala Coast on high alert amid oil spill scare after Liberia-flagged ship sinks, fishermen, residents warned | Watch

The Kerala coast has been placed on high alert after eight containers of the Liberia-flagged MSC ELSA3 ship, which sank in Kochi on Saturday, May 24, were found at Kollam Coast on Monday, May 26 reported news agency Reuters.

Advertisement

The local coastal authorities have been advised to avoid touching these containers, while fishermen have been asked not to approach the sea. Additionally, residents in the Kollam region have been encouraged to shift to safer places.

In a statement on Sunday, Kerala chief minister office said that the ship has since been “submerged,” without clarifying the cause of the incident, the report said.

“The Coast Guard is taking steps to block the oil with two ships. A Dornier aircraft is also being used to spray oil-destroying powder on the oil slick,” the statement said. The Coast Guard rushed to the Kerala coast to manage an oil spill after the vessel leaked fuel into the Arabian Sea, the report said.

Advertisement

Watch video here —

The Liberia-flagged MSC ELSA3 ship was travelling from Vizhinjam to Kochi when it sank nearly 38 nautical miles from Kerala on Saturday, the Coast Guard informed. All 24 crew members had been rescued, it added.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Coast Guard wrote, “Vessel departed Vizhinjam Port on 23 May 25, bound for Kochi with ETA 24 May 25. ICG (Indian Coast Guard) is actively coordinating rescue operations, with ships in vicinity and aircraft deployed overhead to monitor and assist. Out of 24 crew onboard, 21 have been rescued.”

Also Read | Monsoon progresses as per schedule, to reach Kerala by 25 May

Rescue efforts The Coast Guard further reflected on rescue measures and stated, “To support evacuation, ICG aircraft have deployed additional liferafts near the listing vessel. DG Shipping, in coordination with ICG, has issued urgent directives to the ship’s managers to initiate salvage operations to stabilise the vessel and avert further risks.”

The Indian coast guard reported that the vessel was transporting 640 containers, among which were 13 containing "hazardous cargo" and 12 with calcium carbide. However, the specific contents of the containers that fell into the sea were not revealed.

Advertisement