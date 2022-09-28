OPEN APP
Kerala doctor's neat handwriting goes viral
Everyone knows that doctors are known for their indecipherable handwriting which only a pharmacist can understand. It is so common that there have been several jokes about a doctor’s handwriting. So much that even if a doctor writes something that is comprehensible to the common people, it tends to go viral.

A doctor’s handwriting in Kerala has gone viral for the same reason. It is super neat and clear enough to be read easily. The doctor, identified as Dr Nithin Narayanan, has been working at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Palakkad’s Nenmara for the past three years. A picture of a prescription that he wrote is being widely shared on social media.

Speaking with Asianet, Dr Nithin Narayanan said he likes writing and has always had a good handwriting. “My sister used to make me write in four-lined notebooks when I was a child. I love writing, so even when I write a prescription I try to write in block letters," he was quoted as saying.

“Yes, I know about the complaints about doctors’ handwriting being unreadable….I write my prescriptions in block letters. The other doctors write illegibly because maybe they are busy. I try my best to write prescriptions legibly even when I’m busy. Patients often appreciate this," he said.

According to a report, Dr Nithin Narayanan completed his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from Thrissur Medical College and MD from Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER).

