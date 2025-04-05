Kerala firm made employees ‘crawl on their knees and lick coins’ for poor performance; probe ordered

A private marketing firm operating in Kerala has been accused of subjecting its underperforming employees to degrading punishments, including being made to crawl on their knees like dogs and lick coins from the floor, reported Udayavani.

The state Labour Department has launched a probe into the allegations, which emerged through local media reports quoting former employees. The incident is believed to be linked to a firm operating in Kaloor, with the alleged abuse taking place at a partner unit in Perumbavoor.

Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty reacted strongly, “I have ordered a probe into the incident and instructed the district Labour officer to submit a report in connection with the incident after carrying out a probe", he told Udayavani. He also described the claims as “shocking and disturbing”, adding, “It cannot be accepted at any cost in a state like Kerala.”

Employees reportedly told a local television channel that those who failed to achieve targets were regularly punished by being forced to crawl on the floor or perform other humiliating acts, under instructions from the firm’s management.

The police have confirmed that while no formal complaint has yet been received, they are aware of the allegations. “No case has been registered so far and an investigation is underway,” an officer said. The owner of the Kaloor-based firm has denied involvement, claiming the alleged harassment may have occurred at a different company in Perumbavoor that used to market their products.

The incident has also drawn the attention of rights bodies. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission registered a case after receiving a complaint from High Court lawyer Kulathoor Jaisingh. Separately, the Kerala State Youth Commission has initiated its own inquiry and has directed the District Police Chief to submit a report.

Youth Commission Chairman M Shajar called for accountability, stating, "Legal action should be taken against such practices unacceptable in a civilised and democratic society. As a civilised society, we should collectively respond against such anti-social trends."