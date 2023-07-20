The body of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy — who died in Bengaluru on Tuesday — laid to rest at the specially erected tomb of St George Church in Puthupally on Thursday after the public homage at the family house and after the prayers conducted at the courtyard of his dream house which is under construction.

The funeral procession earlier today began from Thiruvananthapuram to his hometown Puthupally witnessed a massive crowd lining the roads to bid farewell to the Congress veteran.

Chandy's mortal remains were brought to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru on a special flight on Tuesday afternoon. They were kept at various places including Durbar Hall of the state secretariat, St George Orthodox Syrian Cathedral, the KPCC headquarters and his residence in the state capital for the public to pay their last respects.

With the rush of people, the convoy could not even move forward. Leaders worked hard to pave the way.

Supporters of the late chief minister gathered Wednesday morning at the party office in Thiruvananthapuram to pay their tributes.

Political leaders cutting across party lines including State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, President Droupadu Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former Congress Presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise of the Chandy and remembered his contribution to public service.

"In the passing away of Shri Oommen Chandy Ji, we have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala. I recall my various interactions with him, particularly when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states and later when I moved to Delhi," PM Modi said in a tweet on Tuesday.