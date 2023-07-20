Kerala: Former CM Oommen Chandy laid to rest in Puthuppally: funeral today1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 12:40 PM IST
People gathered in large numbers, without sleep, along the route taken by the bus carrying his remains to pay their last respects and bid him farewell.
The body of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy — who died in Bengaluru on Tuesday — laid to rest at the specially erected tomb of St George Church in Puthupally on Thursday after the public homage at the family house and after the prayers conducted at the courtyard of his dream house which is under construction.
Chandy has been the Chief Minister of Kerala twice and has represented the Puthuppally constituency for five decades becoming the longest-serving MLA in the State assembly. (ANI)