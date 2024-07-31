Kerala Health Minister Veena George met an accident while travelling in her official vehicle en route Wayanad. She reportedly sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George met an accident while travelling in her official vehicle en route Wayanad. She reportedly sustained minor injuries in the accident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She is currently being treated at the Manjeri Medical College’s emergency department, reported News 18.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply (This is a developing story, check back for latest updates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!