Kerala Health Minister Veena George meets accident en route Wayanad, faces minor injuries

Livemint

Kerala Health Minister Veena George met an accident while travelling in her official vehicle en route Wayanad. She reportedly sustained minor injuries in the accident.

She is currently being treated at the Manjeri Medical College’s emergency department, reported News 18.

(This is a developing story, check back for latest updates)

