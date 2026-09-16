From Vizhinjam to Kasaragod: A 769-km journey through Keralam’s fractured infrastructure

Thiruvanathapuram/Kochi/Kozhikode: A 14.5-foot slab of concrete from the Government Fisheries L.P. School in Kadalundi, in north Keralam, carries more than just student scribbles and a crude painting of local folklore. It carries the weight of memory. When the unsafe school building was slated for demolition in 2024, New York University’s ‘Wall House’—a global initiative preserving history through architectural relics—claimed the wall to feature alongside 300 others at its Abu Dhabi campus.
Then came the question of moving it.
“The biggest challenge was taking it to the Kochi Port,” Munshid Ali, secretary of the Kerala Exporters Forum, tells me. It was his firm that was tasked with the job.
A routine 200-kilometer (km) drive to the port turned into a 10-day logistical nightmare. To move the huge artefact, haulers had to dodge low-hanging overhead power lines and creep along at a snail's pace under the cover of night to avoid choking the region’s narrow roads. The inland journey cost ₹1.9 lakh—over six times the standard rate.
Ironically, the wall’s subsequent 2,779-km voyage across the Arabian Sea to Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates took nearly half the time, sailing smoothly into port in just six days.
The wall’s slow crawl exposes a glaring paradox in Keralam. The state routinely leads India in human development metrics and boasts an extensive network of 11 national highways and 83 state highways. Yet, on the ground, these vital arteries remain choked, narrow two-lane bottlenecks. Traversing the 650-km expanse of National Highway 66 takes an agonizing 14 to 16 hours—double the time required to cover a similar distance between Delhi and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.
While the rest of the country races ahead with multi-lane, access-controlled expressways, Keralam is only now pushing through its first six-lane upgrade along National Highway 66—a delayed ₹66,000-crore project that experts note is arriving very late.
“National Highway 66 should have been built at least 15 years ago,” Ali believes.
Until it opens, even history must wait in traffic.