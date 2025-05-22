Kerala logs 182 COVID cases in May; Health Minister Veena George says ‘We need to be prepared’

Kerala has recorded 182 fresh Covid-19 cases so far in May, leading state health authorities to issue new guidelines requesting for mask use and caution, particularly among vulnerable groups. Health Minister Veena George said “We need to be prepared” as cases rise in other countries.

After conducting a meeting of the state Rapid Response Team (RRT) in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, George said there is a likelihood of increase in infections after similar trends in Southeast Asia.

“The public must remain vigilant. Cases are rising in other countries, and we need to be prepared,” Business Standard quoted George as saying.