Kerala man, 38, infected with Mpox infection, had recently returned from UAE

Updated18 Sep 2024, 06:31 PM IST
Mpox is a viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus. (Representational image)

The Kerala's Health department on 18 September announced that a 38-year-old man undergoing treatment in Kerala's Malappuram has been confirmed with Mpox infection.

He recently returned from UAE.

Caused by the monkeypox virus (MPXV), Mpox is an infectious disease that may cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain and low energy. 

More to come…

Catch all the Business News

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 06:31 PM IST
