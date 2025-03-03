Kerala man Ani Thomas Gabriel shot dead at Jordan-Israel Border, family seeks justice

In a sad incident, a man from Kerala was reportedly shot dead at the Jordan-Israel border, PTI quoted his relatives as saying.

According to the details, the deceased as been identified as Ani Thomas Gabriel, 47 and is a native of Thumba.

Earlier on Sunday, Gabriel’s family said they received an email from the Indian Embassy on March 1 confirming his death.

"We received an email from the Indian Embassy in Jordan about his death, but there has been no further communication after that," PTI quoted Metilda, a relative, as saying on Sunday.

Ani Thomas Gabriel was shot on February 10, when Jordanian soldiers opened fire at the border. In the firing, Gabriel’s relative, Edison, was also shot, however, survived and has since returned home with injuries.

Speaking to a TV channel, a relative said that Gabriel had left home on February 5, saying he was going to Velankanni, a Christian pilgrimage centre in Tamil Nadu.

The reports said that Gabriel and Edison were part of a four-member group attempting to cross the border from Jordan into Israel with the help of an agent. All four had arrived in Jordan on a three-month visit visa.

The Jordanian army intercepted them at the border, but as they attempted to escape, the soldiers opened fire.

Reports stated that Gabriel was reportedly shot in the head, while Edison sustained a leg injury and was taken to a Jordanian army hospital. After receiving treatment, he was repatriated to India.

Following Edison's return Gabriel’s family learned that he had travelled to Jordan. Upon further inquiry through the Embassy, they were officially informed of his death, relatives said. Gabriel is survived by his wife, Christeena.