Binil TB, an Indian man from Kerala who had been fighting for the Russian Army in its war against Ukraine, has died on the frontlines during a drone attack. Another Indian, identified as Jain TK, who was fighting alongside Binil TB, has sustained injuries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Binil TB, 32, was a resident of Wadakkanchery in Kerala’s Thrissur district. The two were injured in the drone attack a few days ago. Their families were informed of the incident shortly after but were unable to establish contact with the two.

“Binil’s wife Joicy, who has been in touch with the Indian Embassy in Moscow, got the information. When she called officials, they verbally confirmed that Binil had died. The officials said they had information in this regard from the Russian Army," a relative told Indian Express. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Indian Express report, Binil TB was desperately trying to return home in Kerala of India and had made several attempts to seek help from the Indian Embassy in Moscow but to no avail.

‘WE ARE EXHAUSTED’ They had also reached out to the Indian media house, informing that they had been moved to the frontline in a Russian-occupied Ukraine which was exhausting, “mentally and physically."

‘INDIAN EMBASSY SAYS THEY CANNOT HELP US’ Binil TB had also rallied how exhausted the two had been fighting in the Russian Army and how Indian Embassy was unable to help the two in returning home unless the Russian Army relieves them.

The report quotes Binil as saying: “Our commander says that the contract was for a year. We have been pleading with local commanders for our release. The Indian Embassy is of the view that unless the Russian army relieves us, they cannot help. The Embassy says we should be taken back to Russian territory."

NOT THE FIRST CASE OF INDIAN DYING IN RUSSIAN WAR This is not the first instance of an Indian being killed in the Russian war. In March 2024, a 30-year-old Indian national from Hyderabad, Mohammed Asfan, who was allegedly duped into joining the Russian Army on pretext of a job, died in the fight against Ukraine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}