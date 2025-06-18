Kerala mountaineer Shaikh Hasan Khan stranded on North American peak, sends SOS amid severe storm

Shaikh Hasan Khan, a renowned mountaineer from Kerala, is reportedly stranded along with his team on Denali Mountain, North America’s highest peak, and has sent an urgent SOS message via satellite phone seeking rescue and assistance. The climber encountered severe difficulties during the expedition, prompting calls for immediate help.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to X on Wednesday to inform that he had alerted External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar about the situation. “I have alerted DrSJaishnakar and his team. I am also tagging Indian Embassy in Washington DC to please help. Stay Safe,” Chandrasekhar wrote.

Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony has also appealed to Jaishankar for swift intervention. In a letter, Antony highlighted Khan’s perilous condition due to a severe storm and the urgent need for rescue.

“Shaikh Hasan Khan, famous mountaineer from Kerala reportedly trapped on Mount Denali in America. He was on a mission to hoist the flag to congratulate the Indian Army for Operation Sindoor when he was trapped due to severe storm."

“He sent message requesting for urgent rescue and assistance due to shortage of water and food. Khan belongs to my parliamentary constituency Pathanamthitta.

“I request you to kindly give urgent direction to our mission in US to intervene in this matter and do all the possible assistance to help Khan,” Antony wrote.

Khan’s distress message reads:

“Hi this is Shaikh. I am on an expedition to Mount Denali, the highest peak of North America. We are stuck in a severe storm at 17,000 ft at camp 5. Less food and water to survive. I am here on a mission to hold a banner to congratulate our armed forces for Operation Sindoor. Only God can help us.”

An employee of the Kerala government, Shaikh Hasan Khan has an impressive mountaineering record, including summiting Mount Everest in 2022, and several other peaks across continents.

