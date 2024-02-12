Kerala news: Customer fires shots at Kochi's local bar, injures three employees

Three employees of a local bar, located in the heart of this port city, suffered injuries in a late night shooting incident, police said on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident happened when one of the customers fired his "handgun" at the staff of the bar located in Kathrikadavu here following an altercation late Sunday night, they said.

Also read: Farmers ‘Chalo Dilli' protest: Delhi Police imposes Section 144, tightens security till 12 March As per the FIR, the four accused, who came to the bar to have liquor, had an altercation on the road in front of the bar's main gate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The manager of the bar, who questioned them over engaging in a verbal duel in front of the establishment, was brutally assaulted by the accused later, it said.

Also read: PM Modi to virtually handover over 1 lakh appointment letters to new recruits at Rozgar Mela today He was beaten up and thrashed on the face and left thigh.

Seeing the manager being attacked, two employees of the bar- Sujin and Akhil-rushed to the spot and tried to stop the accused. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: PM Modi to inaugurate first Hindu temple ‘BAPS Mandir’ in Abu Dhabi during UAE visit Enraged over this, the prime accused fired his handgun at them causing injuries on their abdomen and thighs, police added.

The accused managed to flee from the place in a car soon after the incident and the bar employees were rushed to a nearby hospital.

A case has been registered against four identifiable persons under various sections of IPC including 303 (attempt to murder). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Alert for extremely heavy rainfall issued in 4 states till 14 February; flights delayed in Delhi: See IMD full forecast A hunt has been launched to catch the accused based on CCTV visuals, police added.

Also read: Mosquito 'tornadoes' in Pune spark horrified debate, netizens say viral video calls for use of 'flamethrowers' Meanwhile, there were news reports that the car suspected to have been used by the accused was found abandoned in nearby Muvattupuzha.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.