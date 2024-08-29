Kerala news: K K Shailaja on FIR against actor M Mukesh, says ’not eligible to continue as MLA, if…’

Senior CPI(M) leader K K Shailaja stated that if MLA M Mukesh is proven guilty, he has no right to continue as a legislator.

Livemint
Published29 Aug 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Kerala news: Actor Mukesh. )Photo: Facebook/mukeshcineactor)
Senior CPI(M) leader and former minister K K Shailaja that if it is proven that party MLA M Mukesh is guilty of the alleged crimes, he has no right to continue as a legislator.

"If he has committed a crime, then he is not eligible to continue in that position. But, right now we are in the initial stages of the investigation and we cannot say whether he should resign or not," she said as quoted news agency PTI.

First Published:29 Aug 2024, 02:04 PM IST
