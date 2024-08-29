Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Kerala news: K K Shailaja on FIR against actor M Mukesh, says 'not eligible to continue as MLA, if…'

Kerala news: K K Shailaja on FIR against actor M Mukesh, says 'not eligible to continue as MLA, if…'

Livemint

Senior CPI(M) leader K K Shailaja stated that if MLA M Mukesh is proven guilty, he has no right to continue as a legislator.

Kerala news: Actor Mukesh. )Photo: Facebook/mukeshcineactor)

Senior CPI(M) leader and former minister K K Shailaja that if it is proven that party MLA M Mukesh is guilty of the alleged crimes, he has no right to continue as a legislator.

"If he has committed a crime, then he is not eligible to continue in that position. But, right now we are in the initial stages of the investigation and we cannot say whether he should resign or not," she said as quoted news agency PTI.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.