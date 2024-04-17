Kerala story: 5-hour shut down at Thiruvananthapuram airport on April 21. Check date, time, and other details here
Flight services to and from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited will be halted for five hours on April 21 for the Painkuni Arattu procession of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.
Kerala news: Flight services at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TIAL) in Kerala will be suspended for five hours on April 21. The shut down, a biannual feature, is to facilitate the holy 'Painkuni Arattu' procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple across the runway, TIAL said. As per TIAL, the flight services would be suspended from 4 pm to 9 pm on April 21.