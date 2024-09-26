Kerala news: Police issue lookout notice for Malayalam actor Siddique in rape case

Kerala Police issued a lookout notice for actor Siddique in connection with a rape case after his bail application was dismissed. He is reportedly on the run, and the state police have stepped up efforts to trace him.

Livemint
Published26 Sep 2024, 12:14 PM IST
Malayalam actor and former General Secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) Siddique faces serious allegations in a rape case and a lookout notice has been issued in this regard.
Malayalam actor and former General Secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) Siddique faces serious allegations in a rape case and a lookout notice has been issued in this regard.(PTI)

Kerala news: Kerala Police issued a lookout notice on Thursday against Malayalam actor Siddique in connection with a rape case, reported ANI. All district police chiefs in Kerala, in addition to the police chiefs of all states, received the notice on September 26.

Siddique faces serious allegations in a rape case and is on the run after the Kerala High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail application on September 24. 

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala government is currently investigating the case.

Also Read | Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor buys EV scooter: Netizens react

The museum police in Thiruvananthapuram on August 27 registered a case against the Malayalam actor under charges of rape and criminal intimidation. The case was filed after a young actor pressed charges against Siddique. The former General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Siddique, has categorically denied the accusations and filed a countercomplaint against the victim. However, a comprehensive court order is awaited.

Also Read | Hema Committee Report: Malayali superstar Prithviraj opens up, says this

This development comes in the light of the #MeToo movement that has rocked the Malayalam film industry and has uncovered stories of numerous victims who reported and levelled various sexual abuse allegations. The actor resigned from his AMMA position after allegations accusing him of rape surfaced. Consequently, AMMA's entire 17-member executive committee resigned.

Also Read | ‘I can’t sleep for roles,’ actor Sonia Malhar on sexual abuse cases in Mollywood

Several women actors levelled serious allegations against prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry. The list of actors accused of sexual abuse includes director Ranjith and actors Mukesh, Jayasurya, and Edavela Babu, among others.

Justice Hema Committee report was the first to highlight the issue, following which allegations erupted against leading figures from the industry. The Committee report released on August 19 detailed disturbing accounts of harassment, exploitation, and the systematic mistreatment of women in the industry.

The report said the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Sep 2024, 12:14 PM IST
Business NewsNewsKerala news: Police issue lookout notice for Malayalam actor Siddique in rape case

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    165.00
    01:19 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    3.4 (2.1%)

    Vedanta

    500.10
    01:19 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    20.5 (4.27%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.80
    01:18 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    4.05 (3.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    341.30
    01:19 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    1.5 (0.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Swan Energy

    601.00
    01:16 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    33.2 (5.85%)

    Easy Trip Planners

    36.29
    01:16 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    1.99 (5.8%)

    Elecon Engineering Co

    695.35
    01:16 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    32.4 (4.89%)

    Maruti Suzuki India

    13,358.40
    01:16 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    582.4 (4.56%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,045.00660.00
      Chennai
      77,051.00660.00
      Delhi
      77,203.00660.00
      Kolkata
      77,055.00660.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L-0.22
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.