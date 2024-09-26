Kerala Police issued a lookout notice for actor Siddique in connection with a rape case after his bail application was dismissed. He is reportedly on the run, and the state police have stepped up efforts to trace him.

Kerala news: Kerala Police issued a lookout notice on Thursday against Malayalam actor Siddique in connection with a rape case, reported ANI. All district police chiefs in Kerala, in addition to the police chiefs of all states, received the notice on September 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Siddique faces serious allegations in a rape case and is on the run after the Kerala High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail application on September 24.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala government is currently investigating the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The museum police in Thiruvananthapuram on August 27 registered a case against the Malayalam actor under charges of rape and criminal intimidation. The case was filed after a young actor pressed charges against Siddique. The former General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Siddique, has categorically denied the accusations and filed a countercomplaint against the victim. However, a comprehensive court order is awaited.

This development comes in the light of the #MeToo movement that has rocked the Malayalam film industry and has uncovered stories of numerous victims who reported and levelled various sexual abuse allegations. The actor resigned from his AMMA position after allegations accusing him of rape surfaced. Consequently, AMMA's entire 17-member executive committee resigned.

Several women actors levelled serious allegations against prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry. The list of actors accused of sexual abuse includes director Ranjith and actors Mukesh, Jayasurya, and Edavela Babu, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Justice Hema Committee report was the first to highlight the issue, following which allegations erupted against leading figures from the industry. The Committee report released on August 19 detailed disturbing accounts of harassment, exploitation, and the systematic mistreatment of women in the industry.

The report said the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.