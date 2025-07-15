Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's death penalty postponed! Yemen authorities defer execution date after Indian govt's appeal

Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's death penalty was postponed on July 15 by Yemeni authorities after intervention from the Indian government. The decision follows attempts to negotiate a resolution with the family of the deceased.

Updated15 Jul 2025, 02:50 PM IST
Nimisha Priya, the Kerala nurse, is presently imprisoned in a jail in Yemeni capital city Sana'a, which is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis.
The execution of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, which was scheduled for July 16 in Yemen, has been postponed. Yemeni authorities deferred the execution date after the Indian government's appeal. 

“In the case of Nimisha Priya, it has been learnt that the local authorities in Yemen have postponed the execution scheduled for July 16, 2025," ANI quoted sources as saying.

The 38-year-old nurse hails from Kollengode in Palakkad district. A Yemeni court pronounced her guilty of murdering her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, in July 2017. The major relief for Nimisha Priya comes after the Indian government lobbied for a resolution. Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, the 94-year-old Sunni Muslim leader who holds the title of the Grand Mufti of India, also held talks with religious authorities in Yemen to save Nimisha Priya.

On July 15, a meeting was arranged between representatives of the influential Sunni Muslim leader and the family of the Yemeni national who was allegedly killed by Nimisha Priya, PTI reported.

In the murder case, a Yemeni court had granted Nimisha Priya death sentence in 2020. In November 2023, the country's Supreme Judicial Council rejected her final appeal.

‘Concerted efforts to reach a mutually agreeable solution’

Alleging that Nimisha Priya's family arrived at a mutually agreeable solution with the other party, the source said, “The Government of India, which has since the beginning of the case been rendering all possible assistance in the matter, has made concerted efforts in recent days to seek more time for the family of Nimisha Priya to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party. Despite the sensitivities involved, Indian officials have been in regular touch with the local jail authorities and the prosecutor’s office, leading to securing this postponement,” ANI reported.

The nurse is presently imprisoned in a jail in Yemen's capital city Sana'a, which is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis.

On Monday, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that the government was doing “utmost possible” and could do "nothing much" in the case.

Attorney General R Venkataramani had informed a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that the government had "engaged with some sheikhs who are very influential people there" and is trying its best.

