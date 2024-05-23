Kerala on red alert! Four dead after torrential rains; IMD warns of heavy showers today | Top 10 updates
The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Kerala today. Yesterday, the IMD updated orange alert warnings in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam to red alert, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in these regions.
Four people were killed in various rain-related incidents after torrential rains lashed several parts of Kerala, State's Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy showers in the state on Thursday, May 23.