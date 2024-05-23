The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Kerala today. Yesterday, the IMD updated orange alert warnings in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam to red alert, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in these regions.

Four people were killed in various rain-related incidents after torrential rains lashed several parts of Kerala, State's Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy showers in the state on Thursday, May 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a weather bulletin, IMD said, “A cyclonic circulation lies over south Kerala in lower & middle tropospheric levels." These prevailing atmospheric systems are set to influence weather conditions over Kerala in the coming days.

IMD's forecast suggested thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall activity, lightning, and gusty winds for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana until May 27. Also read: Heatwave alert! IMD issues red alert for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh; rains to lash Kerala Considering district-wise weather prediction, the IMD issued a red alert for two districts today and an orange alert for five others.

Yesterday, the IMD updated orange alert warnings in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam to red alert, predicting heavy rainfall in these regions.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad remain on orange alert. IMD has placed Kannur and Kasaragod districts on yellow alert.

The weather bulletin adds, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on 22nd & 23rd; Lakshadweep on 23rd; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 24th; Kerala on 24th & 25th May, 2024." Also read: When will monsoon hit Kerala? IMD shares an update {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A red alert was issued on May 22 for five districts – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki. Also read: Doctors caution about heatstroke amid IMD warning of severe heatwave Parts of the Cochin City Corporation in Ernakulam district experienced flooding following intense rainfall on Wednesday evening. In Kochi, homes and key roadways were submerged due to sudden rains, and low-lying regions of Thrissur city also faced inundation.

Moreover, the KSDMA warned fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea until further updates. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said, “Due to expected strong winds and bad weather conditions, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from the Kerala coast until further notice."

The authorities have forecasted high waves ranging from 0.4 to 3.3 meters and sea incursions along the Kerala coast from Vizhinjam in the south to Kasaragod in the north that are expected to last until Thursday night. Also read: Odisha Cyclone Alert! IMD issues advisory for fishermen amid ‘very heavy rainfall’ predictions Subsequently, Health Minister Veena George said that a state control room has been opened in the Health Department Directorate due to the incessant heavy rains.

(With ANI inputs)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!