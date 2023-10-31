Kerala police files FIR against Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Details here

comScore
 Livemint

Kerala police files FIR against Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Kerala police has registered an FIR against Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar for allegedly making statements promoting enmity between different groups, news agency PTI has reported.

Kerala PCC has filed a complaint to the Kerala DGP against MoS Chandrasekhar who planted a baseless international conspiracy theory and hate propaganda about the Kalamassery blast. It added that a case has been registered against him and the BJP troll Anil Antony who has been tasked by the BJP to discredit the Kerala state.

Also Read: Kerala bomb blast: From arrest of suspect Dominic Martin to death toll, here are top 10 update

Earlier on Sunday, Chandrasekhar on social media platform X placed blame on a particular community for the multiple blasts at a Christian gathering near Kochi that killed three persons and injured over 50.

After the reports of the Kerala blasts came out, Chandrasekhar slammed the Vijayan government in the state and wrote, “Dirty shameless appeasement politics by a discredited CM (and HM) @pinarayivijayan besieged by corruption charges. Sitting in Delhi and protesting against Israel, when in Kerala open calls by Terrorist Hamas for Jihad is causing attacks and bomb blasts on innocent Christians."

Kerla CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticised Chandrasekhar's post at a Press conference held and said that the statements by the BJP leader were a reflection of his "absolute communal outlook". Both the leaders since then have been trading verbal blows at each other with the BJP leader calling the CM a "liar" while the CM is lashing out by terming the minister "extremely venomous".

 

Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST
