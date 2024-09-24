Kerala Police issues arrest warrant against Malayalam actor Siddique over sexual assault case: Report

  • Following the Kerala High Court's rejection of Siddique's bail plea in a rape case, the Kerala Police plans to arrest the actor, who is accused by a former actress of assaulting her in 2016.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published24 Sep 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Kerala police will likely arrest actor Siddique after Kerala HC rejects bail plea.
Kerala police will likely arrest actor Siddique after Kerala HC rejects bail plea.

The Kerala Police has issued an arrest warrant against Malayalam actor Siddique in relation to the Malayalam cinema #MeToo case, reported NDTV. The police have begun search operations over the alleged sexual assault case.

The High Court dismissed Siddique's bail plea in a rape case reported by a former actress. The victim claimed that the actor raped her at a state-owned hotel in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016.

The victim, who previously denied reporting the incident, came forward after the Hema Committee report was released, the report said, citing sources.

 

Also Read | ’I don’t know anything’: Rajinikanth on Hema Committee report amid #MeToo wave

According to the complaint lodged against Siddique, the victim claimed that the actor forced her to provide sexual favours to get a role in a Tamil movie. When the victim refused to the demands, the actor allegedly raped her. 

The actor has however, denied the allegations against him. He said that the victim is making false claims since 2019 on social media. The actress even accused him of misbehaving with her at a movie theatre in 2016; however, after the Hema Committee report was released, the victim alleged rape claims too, he added.

 

Also Read | Actor Siddique files complaint against Revathy Sampath over harassment claims

The Hema Committee report revealed issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The issues highlighted in the committee report include sexual harassment, exploitation, and related concerns. The committee submitted the report to the Kerala government in December 2019, which was made public on August 19, 2024.

 

Also Read | Samantha Prabhu joins call for sexual harassment report for Telugu Film Industry

Following the complaint against him, Siddique resigned from the post of General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), where he was recently elected. AMMA was presided over by actor Mohanlal, who resigned after the Hema Committee revelations.

Also Read | Kerala HC rejects actor Sidhique’s anticipatory bail plea in rape case

According to reports, the police have filed 11 FIRs against various members of the Malayalam Film Industry, including directors, actors, and producers, after the Hema Committee was released. Apart from Siddique, various actors such as Jayasurya, Nivin Pauly, Maniyanpilla Raju, Mukesh Madhavan, and Edavela Babu, among directors such as Ranjith and Prakash, have been accused of sexual misconduct.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Business NewsNewsKerala Police issues arrest warrant against Malayalam actor Siddique over sexual assault case: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.55
    03:41 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    6.6 (4.29%)

    GAIL India

    222.60
    03:41 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.02%)

    Tata Power

    467.60
    03:29 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    13.25 (2.92%)

    Bharat Electronics

    292.15
    03:40 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    5.75 (2.01%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    854.75
    03:29 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    77.65 (9.99%)

    K P R Mill

    1,016.75
    03:29 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    81.55 (8.72%)

    National Aluminium Company

    192.35
    03:29 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    12.05 (6.68%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    335.00
    03:29 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    20.15 (6.4%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,175.00240.00
      Chennai
      76,181.00240.00
      Delhi
      76,333.00240.00
      Kolkata
      76,185.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.