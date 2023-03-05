Kerala Police raids Kozhikode office of Asianet channel for running ‘fake news’1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 07:49 PM IST
- The following development arrived after the channel telecasted a report titled 'Narcotics is a dirty business ' on 10 November, 2022, based on which the MLA filed a compliant alleging the report is fabricated.
The Crime Branch of Kerala Police on 5 March searched the offices of the Asianet news channel in Kerala's Kozhikode based on a complaint by left independent MLA PV Anvar.
