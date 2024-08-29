Kerala police register FIRs against actors Mukesh and Jayasurya amid Hema Committee row

An FIR has been registered against Mukesh, Actor and CPIM MLA from Kollam on the complaint of an actress, Kerala Police said as reported by news agecny ANI. The police also added that another FIR has been registered against Actor Jayasurya on the complaint of the same actress, under section 354 which deals with intent to outrage modesty.
SIT had taken the statement of the actress yesterday
