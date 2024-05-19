Kerala rains: IMD issues red alert for heavy showers till May 20 in THESE districts; check full weather forecast here
The IMD issued red alert for heavy showers in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts for May 19 and 20. Heavy rains prompted travel bans and restricted routine activities in many Kerala districts
Kerala rains: Kerala government on Sunday, May 19, urged residents to exercise vigil, particularly those residing in hilly and coastal areas after heavy rains lashed many parts of Kerala. The wet spell disrupted daily activities in the affected regions and a number of security measures have been taken by the concerned authorities including travel bans until the alerts are lifted.