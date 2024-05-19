The IMD issued red alert for heavy showers in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts for May 19 and 20. Heavy rains prompted travel bans and restricted routine activities in many Kerala districts

Kerala rains: Kerala government on Sunday, May 19, urged residents to exercise vigil, particularly those residing in hilly and coastal areas after heavy rains lashed many parts of Kerala. The wet spell disrupted daily activities in the affected regions and a number of security measures have been taken by the concerned authorities including travel bans until the alerts are lifted.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert and warning for heavy rains for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts for Sunday and Monday. Moreover, orange alerts were issued for four other districts, namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam, for the two days. As per the weather forecast orange alert will stay intact for May 21 as well.

The Met department forecasted thunderstorms and gusty winds with moderate rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kasaragod and Kannur districts of Kerala till 1:00 pm today.

Also read: IMD issues red alert as heatwave grips northern India, heavy rainfall likely in Kerala. 10 updates Until the time both red and orange alerts are withdrawn, the Idukki District Collector imposed a ban on night travel through the hilly areas of the district from Sunday onwards. The official statement reads, "Strict instructions have been issued to the District Superintendent of Police, Sub Divisional Magistrates, Regional Transport Officers, and Tehsildars to implement the ban effectively," reported PTI .

Besides this, the concerned authorities in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts imposed a ban on mining activities in the wake of IMD's weather forecast for heavy rain.

Several houses and shops were inundated while waterlogging issue gripped Thiruvananthapuram city and its suburbs after southern district of the city witnessed heavy showers on the night of May 18.

Also read: IMD issues red alert for severe heatwave, extreme rainfall in 5 states till May 23 | See full forecast IMD's weather bulletin states, “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe on 18th & 22nd and South Interior Karnataka during 18th-20thMay." It added, “Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during 19th-21st May."

The weather department noted that the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 31 this year, which normally sets in on June 1 with a standard deviation of about seven days.

(With agency inputs)

