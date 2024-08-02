Kerala rains: Due to the likelihood of very heavy rains, school, colleges, and tuition centers in the seven Kerala districts of Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasragod, Palakkad would be closed today i.e. August 2. IMD has issued an orange alert for very heavy rain in Kerala.

