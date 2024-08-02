Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Kerala rains: Schools, colleges in Wayanad and THESE six districts closed today; IMD issues orange alert

Kerala rains: Schools, colleges in Wayanad and THESE six districts closed today; IMD issues orange alert

Livemint

  • Kerala rains: IMD has issued an orange alert for very heavy rain in Kerala.

Wayanad landslides: Rescue operations are continuing in Kerala's Wayanad district on Wednesday after a devastating landslide hit hilly villages. The disaster has claimed the lives of more than 143 people.

Kerala rains: Due to the likelihood of very heavy rains, school, colleges, and tuition centers in the seven Kerala districts of Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasragod, Palakkad would be closed today i.e. August 2. IMD has issued an orange alert for very heavy rain in Kerala.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.