Kerala on Thursday recorded 2,222 fresh Covid infections, slightly lower from Wednesday when the new cases were nearly 2,400. The southern state also reported 161 deaths, taking total fatalities to 65,758.

Of the deaths, 3 were reported in the last 24 hours, 70 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 88 were designated as Covid deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

The state saw 4,673 recoveries in past 24 hours that brought down the number of active cases to 19,051. As many as 36,061 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 432 cases, followed by Ernakulam (354) and Kottayam (213). Of the new cases, 25 were health workers, 10 from outside the State and 2,093 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 94.

There are currently 83,309 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 81,767 are in home or institutional quarantine and 1,542 in hospitals.

