Kerala reports 1,780 fresh Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in last 24 hours

Kerala reports 1,780 fresh Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in last 24 hours

A private health worker wearing PPE takes a swab sample for COVID 19 test
1 min read . 07:38 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The union health ministry said the situation in Kerala is improving and informed the active Covid-19 cases have almost halved in the state in the past few days
  • Currently, the number of active cases stands at 32,174

As many as 1,780 fresh Covid-19 cases and 14 related fatalities were recorded from Kerala in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 10,87,792 and the death toll to 4369.

Of these, Kozhikode accounted for the highest number of new cases at 265, Malappuram 205, Thrissur 197 and Thiruvananthapuram 165.

The state also recorded 3,377 recoveries today pushing the total recoveries to 10,50,603. 52,134 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, according to the state government.

With one more UK returnee testing positive in the last 24 hours, a total of 99 returnees from Britain have been infected with the virus besides two people who had come from South Africa. According to the statement, samples of 85 people have tested negative.

Nine health workers are among the infected today, while 53 had come from outside the state and 1,579 infected through contact. As many as 1,57,589 people are under observation in various districts, including 4,829 in hospitals

As many as 2,133 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 related fatalities were reported from the state on Thursday.

Six States including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu cumulatively account for 85.91 per cent of the new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. Maharashtra and Kerala account for 71.84% of the total active cases tally. However, the situation in Kerala is improving.

The union health ministry said the situation in Kerala is improving and informed the active Covid-19 cases have almost halved in the state in the past few days.

