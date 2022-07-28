Kerala school students to get 100 mbps internet connectivity

Kerala school students to get 100 mbps internet connectivity1 min read . 11:30 AM IST
The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) and BSNL have now joined hands to make available 100 mbps broadband internet connectivity.
Good news for Kerala students! Kerala government has taken an initiative to provide high speed internet services to children in state-run schools. The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) and BSNL have now joined hands to make available 100 mbps broadband internet connectivity in high schools, higher secondary schools and vocational higher secondary schools in the southern state, according to news agnecy PTI.
The MoU was inked by K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE and C V Vinod, CGM, Kerala Circle, BSNL in the presence of Minister for General Education V Sivankutty and Principal Secretary A P M Mohammad Hanish on Wednesday, as per an official statement issued by the government.
At present, students are using 8 mbps FTTH (Fibre to the Home) internet connection in schools which will now upgraded to 100 mbps.
A total of 45,000 classrooms in 4,685 schools under the Hi-Tech school project, would be benefitted with the 100 mbps internet connectivity initiative with better ICT-enabled education. KITE had provided laptops, projectors, USB speakers and networking in these classes in 2018 as a part of Hi-Tech project.
In addition to this, this initiative will enable enable the availability of KITE VICTERS educational channel in all classrooms, it said.
Meanwhile, the statement said that BSNL will enhance the broadband connection in schools without any additional cost and with at the existing rate of ₹10,000 (plus GST). Each school under this initiative will now use upto 3,300 gb data per month.
