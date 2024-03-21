The Southern Railways announced the introduction of certain regulations because of ongoing maintenance work. The railway track maintenance work is taking place at the Nagercoil Town, Aralvaymoli, and Kanniyakumari sections, as per the issued notice. Thus, changes in train schedules are in place along with some full and partial train cancellations and diversions.

Full cancellation of the following trains is effective

On March 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27; Kollam Junction-Kanyakumari MEMU Express Special (06772) and Kanyakumari-Kollam Junction MEMU Express Special (06773) will be non-functional.

On March 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27; Kochuveli-Nagercoil Junction Unreserved Special (06429) and Nagercoil Junction-Kochuveli Unreserved Special (06430) will be non-operational.

On March 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27; Kollam Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Unreserved Special (06425) and Thiruvananthapuram Central-Nagercoil Junction Unreserved Special (06435) will be non-functional.

On March 21, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27; Nagercoil-Kochuveli Unreserved Special (06428) on March 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27. Kochuveli-Nagercoil Junction Unreserved Special (06433) will be non-operational.

On March 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27, Kollam Junction-Alappuzha Unreserved Special (06770) and Alappuzha- Kollam Junction Unreserved Special (06771) will be non-operational.

Partial cancellation of the following trains will be effective

On March 25; Pune Junction-Kanyakumari Express (16381) will be short terminated at Nagercoil Junction.

On March 21, 22, 23, and 24; Pune Junction-Kanyakumari Express (16381) will be short terminated at Kochuveli.

On March 19, KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Island Express (16526) will be short-terminated at Nagercoil Jn.

On March 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25; KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Island Express (16526) will be short terminated at Kochuveli.

On March 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27; Punalur-Nagercoil Express Special (06639) will be short-terminated at Parassala.

On March 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27; Kanniyakumari-Pune Express (16382) will depart from Kochuveli and hence will be partially cancelled between Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram Central.

On March 22, 23,24, 25, 26, and 27; Kanyakumari-KSR Bengaluru Express (16525) will commence from Kochuveli and hence will be partially cancelled between Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram Central.

Nagercoil Junction-Kottayam Express (16366) will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil Jn. and Kollam on March 23,24, 25, 26, 27, and 28. The train will originate from Kollam at its scheduled departure time of 5.25 pm.

On March 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27; Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tiruchchirappalli Superfast Express (22628) will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Tirunelveli.

Following trains will undergo diversions

On March 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28; Punalur-Madurai Express (16730) will be diverted to run via Nagercoil bypass and hence will skip stoppage at Nagercoil.

On March 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27.; Madurai-Punalur Express (16729) will be diverted to run via Nagercoil bypass and hence will skip stoppage at Nagercoil Jn.

On March 23, 24, 25, and 26; Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express (16127) will be diverted while additional stoppages will be available at Pollachi and Palakkad.

On March 23, 24, 25, and 26; Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express (16128) will be diverted while additional stoppages will be available at Palakkad and Pollachi.

On March 24, Nagercoil Junction-Shalimar Gurudev Express (12659) has been rescheduled as it will commence its journey 1.15 hours later than its scheduled time. Commuters are advised to refer to the official notice for more information.

