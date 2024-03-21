Kerala: Southern Railways to cancel, divert train services; Check diversions, stoppages, time and other details here
The Southern Railways announced the introduction of certain regulations in view of ongoing maintenance work at the Nagercoil Town, Aralvaymoli and Kanniyakumari sections.
The Southern Railways announced the introduction of certain regulations because of ongoing maintenance work. The railway track maintenance work is taking place at the Nagercoil Town, Aralvaymoli, and Kanniyakumari sections, as per the issued notice. Thus, changes in train schedules are in place along with some full and partial train cancellations and diversions.