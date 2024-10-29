Kerala temple accident: 3 arrested after 150 injured in fireworks explosion, govt forms SIT to probe matter

Kerala temple fire: Police arrested three suspects following a firecracker accident at a temple in Kasaragod. State Industries Minister P Rajeeve said a comprehensive probe would be carried out.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published29 Oct 2024, 10:28 PM IST
Kerala temple fire: Kerala Police, Bomb Disposal Squad and Forensic Science Laboratory officials collect evidence from the fireworks accident spot at Neeleswaram in Kasargod on October 29.
Kerala temple fire: Kerala Police, Bomb Disposal Squad and Forensic Science Laboratory officials collect evidence from the fireworks accident spot at Neeleswaram in Kasargod on October 29.(ANI)

The Kerala Police on Tuesday arrested three suspects after a firecracker accident earlier in the day at a temple located near Neeleswaram in Kasaragod left 154 people injured. The accident occurred during a Theyyam performance. According to police, firecrackers stored in the vicinity exploded. As many as eight people suffered serious injuries.

After the incident, the Kerala government said stringent measures would be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again.

According to a PTI report, as many as 21 people were admitted to the intensive care units. Seven were under ventilator support while one person was critical after the accident.

Also Read | Netizens react as Kerala CM’s convoy collide after scooter makes sudden turn

State Industries Minister P Rajeeve said, "A comprehensive probe will be carried out. All aspects will be examined. Based on the report of the district administration, further action will be taken," reported PTI. The minister visited the accident site and informed that necessary action would be taken based on the report that will be submitted by the district administration.

He asserted that the investigation would cover all aspects, including answers to questions such as whether legal permission for the fireworks display was sought, where firecrackers were stored in previous years, and why they shifted the cracker storage area this time.

Also Read | Viral Video: Pinarayi Vijayan’s convoy collides after scooter takes sudden turn

According to the district administration, the additional divisional magistrate was asked to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report. The Nileswaram police registered a case under the Explosive Substance Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and booked eight people, four of whom were taken into custody.

Also Read | Kerala News: Fireworks storage fire near Veerarkavu Temple injures over 150

Confirming that the seriously injured suffered 80 per cent burns, the district collector said, "The safety precautions were not taken. The requirement of maintaining a minimum distance of 100 metres between the two was not followed. No permission was taken either for storage of fireworks," reported PTI. Kasargod district police chief D Shilpa announced that a Special Investigation Team was formed to investigate the fire accident.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 10:28 PM IST
Business NewsNewsKerala temple accident: 3 arrested after 150 injured in fireworks explosion, govt forms SIT to probe matter

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.10
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3 (-2.04%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    0.6 (0.4%)

    Tata Motors share price

    843.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-4.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,412.30
    03:40 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    859.4 (10.05%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,834.25
    03:45 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    272.25 (4.15%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.55
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    4.8 (2.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    343.25
    03:50 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -29.5 (-7.91%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    324.15
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -21.55 (-6.23%)

    Ksb share price

    791.65
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -40.25 (-4.84%)

    Quess Corp share price

    663.05
    03:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -32.65 (-4.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    316.15
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    28.65 (9.97%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,193.80
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    90.9 (8.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.