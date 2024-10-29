Kerala temple fire: Police arrested three suspects following a firecracker accident at a temple in Kasaragod. State Industries Minister P Rajeeve said a comprehensive probe would be carried out.

The Kerala Police on Tuesday arrested three suspects after a firecracker accident earlier in the day at a temple located near Neeleswaram in Kasaragod left 154 people injured. The accident occurred during a Theyyam performance. According to police, firecrackers stored in the vicinity exploded. As many as eight people suffered serious injuries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the incident, the Kerala government said stringent measures would be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again.

According to a PTI report, as many as 21 people were admitted to the intensive care units. Seven were under ventilator support while one person was critical after the accident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

State Industries Minister P Rajeeve said, "A comprehensive probe will be carried out. All aspects will be examined. Based on the report of the district administration, further action will be taken," reported PTI. The minister visited the accident site and informed that necessary action would be taken based on the report that will be submitted by the district administration.

He asserted that the investigation would cover all aspects, including answers to questions such as whether legal permission for the fireworks display was sought, where firecrackers were stored in previous years, and why they shifted the cracker storage area this time.

According to the district administration, the additional divisional magistrate was asked to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report. The Nileswaram police registered a case under the Explosive Substance Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and booked eight people, four of whom were taken into custody. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Confirming that the seriously injured suffered 80 per cent burns, the district collector said, "The safety precautions were not taken. The requirement of maintaining a minimum distance of 100 metres between the two was not followed. No permission was taken either for storage of fireworks," reported PTI. Kasargod district police chief D Shilpa announced that a Special Investigation Team was formed to investigate the fire accident.