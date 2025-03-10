In a bold move towards animal welfare, the Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple in Kerala has replaced the traditional use of live elephants with a robotic model to perform its rituals, BBC reported.

This change is part of the temple's commitment to eliminating the use of live animals during religious ceremonies. This shift has drawn attention from animal rights advocates and temple authorities alike.

Also Read | Kerala temple accident: 3 arrested after 150 injured in fireworks explosion

According to The Indian Express, the 11-foot mechanical elephant, donated by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, is crafted from an iron frame and weighs a staggering 800 kg.

With this innovative approach, the temple hopes to inspire other places of worship in Kerala to follow suit and adopt more humane alternatives for their celebrations.

Also Read | Govt proposes new norms to prevent animal cruelty

This marks a significant shift in the treatment of elephants in the region, where the majestic animals have long been part of temple festivities, often facing harsh treatment, including being chained, decorated, and subjected to loud noises during public events.

PETA India, a long-time advocate for animal rights, celebrated the move, calling it an important step in ending the cruelty faced by elephants during festivals.

The organization has been vocal about the suffering of elephants in Kerala, where nearly 2,500 captive elephants are used for various events. Between 2018 and 2023, 138 elephants reportedly died in the state, raising alarm among animal welfare groups about their welfare.

Also Read | Large language models will upend human rituals

By introducing the robotic elephant, the temple aims to hold rituals without distressing live elephants. The initiative has been supported by activists and celebrities, including actress Parvathy Thiruvothu, who has been vocal about animal rights.