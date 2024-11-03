Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram airport to ‘close’ operations on THIS day for five hours; check details

Kerala international airport announced the suspension of flight operations on the coming Saturday for five hours. The annual Alpassi Arattu procession, which culminates into a ceremonial bath for idols at Shangumugham Beach, is scheduled to take place on November 9.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published3 Nov 2024, 04:01 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will suspend operations on November 9 for the Alpassi Arattu procession.
Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will suspend operations on November 9 for the Alpassi Arattu procession.

The international airport in Kerala is scheduled to witness disruption in flight operations on November 9 on the occasion of the 'Alpassi Arattu' procession from Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

On the coming Saturday, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) will suspend flights for five hours. 

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), TIAL said, “The runway at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport remains closed twice a year for the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple procession to pass through.”

The passenger advisory issued on November 2 states that flight operations will be suspended on November 9 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. It urged passengers to check the updated flight timings with their respective flights. 

Also Read | MoS Suresh Gopi detained for allegedly misusing ambulance. Details here

The post adds, “The practice of the procession taking the airport path to reach the Shangumugham Beach for the holy bath of the idols began centuries ago. This ritual continues even after the Airport was established in 1932, ensuring that the culture and traditions of the region remains intact.”

The 'Alpassi Arattu' procession takes place annually and crosses the airport runway on its route. The procession route heads to Shangumugham Beach, which is considered to be the holy place where the idols are ceremonially bathed. The century old tradition continues till date even after the establishment of Thiruvananthapuram airport in 1932.

Also Read | 4 sanitary workers killed after being hit by Kerala Express near Palakkad

The airport authorities halt operations twice every year, so that the centuries-old ceremonial procession could take the route it used to follow centuries ago. When the airport was built, Travancore King Sree Chithira Thirunal ordered that the airport will be available for public use for 363 days in a year. Thus, reserving the airport for two days, exclusively for the worship of royal family's deity Lord Padmanabha, according to historical records.

Also Read | Kerala news: Film editor Nishadh Yusuf found dead at apartment

Even after the takeover by the Adani Group, the airport commemorates this day and hence closes its operations for the stipulated time. TIAL reportedly issues a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) twice a year ahead of the slated closure of the runway for the bi-annual Alpassi festival in October-November and the Painkuni festival in March-April.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 04:01 PM IST
Business NewsNewsKerala’s Thiruvananthapuram airport to ‘close’ operations on THIS day for five hours; check details

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.00-150.00
      Chennai
      80,421.00-150.00
      Delhi
      80,573.00-150.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.00-150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.