Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to launch Kerela's OTT platform at Kairali Theatre on Thursday, March 7, at 9:30 am. The state is poised to make waves in the digital entertainment realm with the launch of CSpace.

The CSpace OTT platform is poised to debut tomorrow and aims to deliver a unique blend of informative and entertaining content especially tailored for the masses. Meabwhile, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian will preside. This marks India's first government-backed OTT platform.

Noted film director and Chairman at Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), Shaji N Karun at a press conference pointed out that the OTT platform is being launched to deal with to the growing imbalances and multifarious challenges in the OTT sector. He said, "CSpace is essentially a response to the growing imbalances and multifarious challenges in the OTT sector in terms of content selection and propagation," reported HT.

What is CSpace?

CSpace is managed by Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) which is a state-owned company entrusted with the promotion of Malayalam cinema and industry.

This OTT platform will be released on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs of Government of Kerala. KSFDC has constituted a curator panel of 60 members including eminent cultural personalities from the state for selecting and approving the content.

The eminent cultural personalities include Benyamin, OV Usha, Santhosh Sivan, Shyamaprasad, Sunny Joseph, and Jeo Baby. Every content that is submitted to the platform will be evaluated by three curators from the panel for its artistic, cultural and infotainment merit.

