Active Stocks
Tue Mar 05 2024 15:53:49
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,088.10 -0.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,021.95 3.52%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.85 -0.82%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 358.25 1.26%
  1. Titan Company share price
  2. 3,748.45 0.44%
Business News/ News / Kerala to launch India's first government-backed OTT platform tomorrow; Here's all you need to know about CSpace
BackBack

Kerala to launch India's first government-backed OTT platform tomorrow; Here's all you need to know about CSpace

Written By Fareha Naaz

CSpace OTT platform is poised to debut on March 6 in Kerela and aims to deliver a unique blend of informative and entertaining content especially tailored for the masses.

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to launch Kerela's OTT platform at Kairali Theatre on Thursday. (Bloomberg)Premium
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to launch Kerela's OTT platform at Kairali Theatre on Thursday. (Bloomberg)

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to launch Kerela's OTT platform at Kairali Theatre on Thursday, March 7, at 9:30 am. The state is poised to make waves in the digital entertainment realm with the launch of CSpace. 

The CSpace OTT platform is poised to debut tomorrow and aims to deliver a unique blend of informative and entertaining content especially tailored for the masses. Meabwhile, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian will preside. This marks India's first government-backed OTT platform. 

Also read: Reliance-Disney OTT platforms viewership jumps; merger may hurt Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Noted film director and Chairman at Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), Shaji N Karun at a press conference pointed out that the OTT platform is being launched to deal with to the growing imbalances and multifarious challenges in the OTT sector. He said, "CSpace is essentially a response to the growing imbalances and multifarious challenges in the OTT sector in terms of content selection and propagation," reported HT.

Also read: OTT releases this week: From Dunki, The Kerala Story to Salaar; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

An official statement noted, “Set to debut this Thursday, the platform aims to deliver a unique blend of informative and entertaining content tailored for the masses." 

Also read: From Kannada crime mystery ‘Jog 101’ to Hindi horror thriller ‘Shaitaan’, here is a list of movie releases this week

What is CSpace?

CSpace is managed by Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) which is a state-owned company entrusted with the promotion of Malayalam cinema and industry.

Also read: Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 4: Kiran Rao's film mints only 38 lakh

This OTT platform will be released on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs of Government of Kerala. KSFDC has constituted a curator panel of 60 members including eminent cultural personalities from the state for selecting and approving the content.

The eminent cultural personalities include Benyamin, OV Usha, Santhosh Sivan, Shyamaprasad, Sunny Joseph, and Jeo Baby. Every content that is submitted to the platform will be evaluated by three curators from the panel for its artistic, cultural and infotainment merit.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 06 Mar 2024, 08:22 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App