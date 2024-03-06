Kerala to launch India's first government-backed OTT platform tomorrow; Here's all you need to know about CSpace
CSpace OTT platform is poised to debut on March 6 in Kerela and aims to deliver a unique blend of informative and entertaining content especially tailored for the masses.
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to launch Kerela's OTT platform at Kairali Theatre on Thursday, March 7, at 9:30 am. The state is poised to make waves in the digital entertainment realm with the launch of CSpace.
