CSpace OTT platform is poised to debut on March 6 in Kerela and aims to deliver a unique blend of informative and entertaining content especially tailored for the masses.

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to launch Kerela's OTT platform at Kairali Theatre on Thursday, March 7, at 9:30 am. The state is poised to make waves in the digital entertainment realm with the launch of CSpace. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CSpace OTT platform is poised to debut tomorrow and aims to deliver a unique blend of informative and entertaining content especially tailored for the masses. Meabwhile, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian will preside. This marks India's first government-backed OTT platform.

Also read: Reliance-Disney OTT platforms viewership jumps; merger may hurt Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Noted film director and Chairman at Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), Shaji N Karun at a press conference pointed out that the OTT platform is being launched to deal with to the growing imbalances and multifarious challenges in the OTT sector. He said, "CSpace is essentially a response to the growing imbalances and multifarious challenges in the OTT sector in terms of content selection and propagation," reported HT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: OTT releases this week: From Dunki, The Kerala Story to Salaar; movies, web series to watch over the weekend An official statement noted, “Set to debut this Thursday, the platform aims to deliver a unique blend of informative and entertaining content tailored for the masses."

Also read: From Kannada crime mystery ‘Jog 101’ to Hindi horror thriller ‘Shaitaan’, here is a list of movie releases this week What is CSpace? CSpace is managed by Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) which is a state-owned company entrusted with the promotion of Malayalam cinema and industry.

Also read: Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 4: Kiran Rao's film mints only ₹ 38 lakh This OTT platform will be released on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs of Government of Kerala. KSFDC has constituted a curator panel of 60 members including eminent cultural personalities from the state for selecting and approving the content. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The eminent cultural personalities include Benyamin, OV Usha, Santhosh Sivan, Shyamaprasad, Sunny Joseph, and Jeo Baby. Every content that is submitted to the platform will be evaluated by three curators from the panel for its artistic, cultural and infotainment merit.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!