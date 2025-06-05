Kerala's 52-day trawling ban to begin on June 9: Why it is imposed, steps to support fisherfolk and other details

The Kerala government has announced a 52-day trawling ban across the state’s coastal waters, effective from midnight on June 9 to midnight on July 31. The annual trawling ban is part of the state's marine conservation and fishery resource management efforts.

According to ANI, the decision was finalised during a cabinet meeting on June 5. During this period, mechanised fishing will be prohibited, though traditional fishing using inboard boats will be permitted. Inboard boats have engines placed inside the hull of the boat.

Guidelines to be followed during ban The authorities have directed the coastal police and district collectors to ensure that all out-of-state fishing boats vacate Kerala's coast before the ban comes into force.

Also Read | A new natural gas project off Senegal makes fishing communities feel threatened

The Fisheries Department emphasised that all inboard boats must be equipped with essential safety gear.

During the ban, trawlers are required to remain at least 12 nautical miles offshore. The violators will face penalties from the Fisheries Department and other relevant agencies. To offset the financial impact on trawler workers, the state government has promised to provide assistance, including rations and subsidies, as reported by ANI.

Why is this ban imposed? The ban aims to protect fish populations and prevent overfishing during their crucial breeding season. Specifically, it targets bottom trawling, a method known to harm the ocean floor and capture young fish.

Also Read | World Environment Day: PM Modi plants Sindoor saplings at his residence

The 52-day restriction will help to conserve marine ecosystems and fish stockṣ. This aligns with the breeding cycles of several economically significant fish species.

According to a report by The Hindu, there are 6,233 registered vessels in the Kozhikode district of Kerala alone. Out of them, 552 are mechanised fishing boats, 173 are boats with inboard engines, 5,098 are boats with outboard engines, and 410 are boats without engines. A total of 119 boats from other districts are also operating in Kozhikode.

Also Read | World Environment Day marks global tree planting and cleanup efforts| In Photos

What is trawling? Trawling is a method of fishing that involves dragging a large net, called a trawl, through the water to catch fish and other marine animals.