Kerala’s public transport likely to be affected on July 8 and 9 - what you need to know

Kerala is likely to face major disruption in its public transport system over the next two days, with back-to-back strikes planned. Private bus operators will stage a token strike on Tuesday, 8 July, followed by a nationwide general strike called by various trade unions on Wednesday, July 9.

Advertisement

The Joint Committee of Bus Owners confirmed the Statewide strike after talks with the Transport Commissioner failed to resolve their concerns. Private bus owners have also warned of an indefinite strike from July 22 if the government does not meet their long-standing demands, The Hindu reported.

Key demands of bus owners The main demands include the speedy renewal of expired permits, withdrawal of the directive converting limited-stop services into ordinary buses, revision of student concession rates, and scrapping the rule that requires bus workers to obtain police clearance certificates.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour national strike, called by 10 Central trade unions on a 17-point charter of demands, will begin at midnight on Tuesday. The strike is expected to bring public transport and daily life across Kerala to a standstill.

Advertisement

The State-level joint committee of trade unions has appealed to the public and workers to support the strike in protest against the Union government’s “anti-worker, anti-farmer” policies.

Bharat Bandh On July 9 Over 25 crore workers from sectors such as banking, postal services, mining, construction, and transport are set to take part in a nationwide general strike, or Bharat Bandh, on Wednesday, 9 July.

The strike is expected to cause major disruptions in public services, although schools and private offices are likely to function as usual.

Who has called the Bharat Bandh on 9 July? The strike has been called by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions, along with several workers’ and farmers’ organisations. They are protesting against what they call the central government’s "anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate" policies.

Advertisement

The unions accuse the government of bringing in economic and labour reforms that weaken workers' rights, limit collective bargaining, and worsen job conditions, all in the name of improving the ease of doing business.