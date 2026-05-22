Kevin Warsh takes oath as new Federal Reserve chair, replacing Powell; vows to lead a ‘reform-oriented’ central bank

Kevin Warsh officially took the oath as the new chair of the Federal Reserve on Friday (local time) during a White House ceremony, succeeding Jerome Powell as head of the US central bank.

While taking the oath, Warsh said, "With this oath, I've accepted a high and solemn responsibility," and added that he would lead a "reform-oriented" Federal Reserve.

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Minutes after being sworn in, the new Fed Reserve chair said, “To fulfill this mission, I will lead a reform-oriented Federal Reserve, learning from past successes and mistakes, both escaping static frameworks and models, and upholding clear standards of integrity and performance.”

Additionally, he called for central bankers to pursue their goals with wisdom and clarity, independence and resolve," adding that "inflation can be lower, growth stronger, real take-home pay higher, and America can be more prosperous" if they did so.

Warsh takes charge of Fed Reserve According to CBS News, the new Fed Reserve chair was introduced by President Donald Trump in the White House East Room, where the latter addressed a crowd that included Supreme Court justices, members of Congress, Cabinet members, and business leaders. Warsh was sworn into office by Justice Clarence Thomas.

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Trump tells Warsh to do 'own thing' Shortly before his swearing-in, the US President said that he wants Warsh to independently lead the US Central bank, as he looked to downplay investor concerns that he would pressure the new central bank chief on policy decisions, Bloomberg reported.

"I want Kevin to be totally independent. I want him to be independent and just do a great job. Don’t look at me, don’t look at anybody, just do your own thing and do a great job," Trump said.

Trump noted that he thinks Warsh "will go down as one of the truly great chairmen of the Federal Reserve that we've ever had," adding that he has "abilities that very few people have" and is "respected by everybody."

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Warsh's appointment comes at a tense moment The new Fed chair takes over at a tense moment for the US economy. In recent months, price pressures have reaccelerated, driven by the impact of the US-Iran war on energy supplies. Investors now see an interest-rate increase coming by December. This comes after the latest data on Friday suggested consumer expectations for longer-term inflation jumped to their highest level in seven months.

In the meantime, the US central bank has been battered for the past year by Trump for not cutting interest rates quickly enough. Trump criticized the Fed for becoming “distracted by concerns far removed from its core mission and mandate,” such as climate change and diversity initiatives, but refrained from commenting on rate decisions.

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The US Senate confirmed Warsh's appointment on a 54-45 vote earlier in May. The vote was the slimmest confirmation margin ever for a Fed chair, reflecting partisan divides in Congress and concerns among Democratic lawmakers that Warsh may be receptive to Trump’s demands on interest rates.

New Fed chair promises regime change According to a Bloomberg report, the new Fed chair has vowed to bring in a regime change to the central bank, including by bringing down the bank's $6.7 trillion balance sheet, establishing a new framework for analyzing inflation, and changing how the institution communicates with the public.

However, his most immediate challenge is likely to be on the policy front. Before receiving the US President's nomination for the job, he laid out a case for why rates could be lower. But Fed officials are showing little appetite to deliver near-term reductions amid concerns about inflation, which accelerated in April at the fastest pace since 2023.

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Warsh, who has returned for a second stint at the Federal Reserve, previously served on the Fed board from 2006 to 2011. He reportedly had a reputation as a hawk, known for preferring tighter monetary policy. However, last year, he backed lower rates and has since argued that artificial intelligence will bring down inflation and enhance productivity.



This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.