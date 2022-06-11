Key factors likely to be considered for linking credit cards with UPI. Read here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to link credit cards with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). However, only RuPay credit cards will be allowed to link as of now. NPCI will be soon releasing separate instructions on the linking. This move has opened up a big digital payment universe. However, the possible monetisation opportunity will depend upon its execution. Despite credit cards linking with UPI emerging as a landmark, however, its direct financial implications will depend upon a host of factors.

