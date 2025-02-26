Actor Vijay has dismissed the clash between the Centre and the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government over the ‘Hindi imposition’ through implementation of National Education Policy (NEP), terming it a ‘fight between KG students’, according to a report.

Actor Vijay's comments come as MK Stalin's government clashes with the Central government, accusing it of thrusting Hindi upon the state through the NEP and three-language policy.

The language war started after the Tamil Nadu government alleged that the Centre did not allocate funds to the state over no NEP implementation.

While Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has rejected the “Hindi imposition” through NEP implementation allegations, he has asserted that the Centre is committed to implementing the education policy across the country.

Rejecting the allegations, Dharmendra Pradhan said in Delhi that the NEP does not impose Hindi or any other language on students “but what is wrong if a student in Tamil Nadu learns multilingual aspect in education?”

“It can be Tamil, English and other Indian languages,” Pradhan said, adding, “There is no imposition of Hindi or any other language on them. Some friends in Tamil Nadu are doing politics. But the Indian government is committed to implementing NEP and there are certain conditions with NEP.”

Meanwhile, MK Stalin has said that domination of Hindi will not be allowed.

He stated that while the state had no opposition to any particular language and would not prevent anyone from learning one, it was committed to ensuring that no other language dominated or diminished Tamil.