Khalistani extremists attack devotees in Canada’s Hindu Sabha temple; PM Trudeau says, ’has right to...’ | WATCH

  • A violent attack by Khalistani extremists on Hindu-Canadian devotees in Brampton reveals the severity of Khalistani extremism in Canada.

Updated4 Nov 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Khalistani extremists attack devotees in Canada's Hindu Sabha temple
Khalistani extremists attack devotees in Canada’s Hindu Sabha temple

Khalistani extremists attacked Hindu-Canadian devotees at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, highlighting the escalating violence of Khalistani extremism in Canada. The incident has prompted widespread condemnation from various political leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has also spoken out against the attack.

He wrote, “The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident."

PM Trudeau on Hindu Sabha Mandir attack
Also Read | Justin Trudeau wears sacred threads from 3 Hindu temples, shares Diwali video

Member of Parliament Chandra Arya's reaction on the attack

Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya condemned the attack on the temple and said that a "red line has been crossed" by Khalistani extremists. Taking to X, he wrote, “A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today. The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen has Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada. I begin to feel that there is a small grain of truth in the reports that in addition to Canadian political apparatus, Khalistanis have effectively infiltrated into our law enforcement agencies.”

Also Read | ‘Black truck on fire’ at AP Dhillon’s Canada house in shooting incident | Watch

“No wonder that under the 'freedom of expression' Khalistani extremists are getting a free pass in Canada. As I have been saying for long, Hindu-Canadians, for the security and safety of our community, need to step up and asserts their rights and hold politicians accountable,” he further added.

Also Read | Canada Oppn leader Pierre Poilievre explains why Diwali event was cancelled

Pierre Poilievre strongly condemns attack

Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre strongly condemned the attack. Sharing a post on X, Poilievre wrote, “Completely unacceptable to see violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today.”

"All Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace. Conservatives condemn this violence unequivocally. I will unite our people and end the chaos," he added.

The recent attack adds to a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance.

 

Also Read | Justin Trudeau promises to stand with Hindu community amid India-Canada row

Notably, last year, a Hindu temple in Windsor suffered defacement with anti-India graffiti, sparking widespread condemnation and calls for action from both Canadian and Indian officials. Earlier incidents in Mississauga and Brampton saw temples similarly targeted, drawing strong reactions from the Indian community in Canada.

India-Canada relations

Ties between India and Canada had deteriorated last year after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cited “credible allegations” that agents of the Indian government — including Verma and other diplomats — were linked to the death of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi has repeatedly denied the allegations — calling them "absurd" and "motivated" — and accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:4 Nov 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Business NewsNewsKhalistani extremists attack devotees in Canada’s Hindu Sabha temple; PM Trudeau says, ’has right to...’ | WATCH

