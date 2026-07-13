Khan Sir gets anticipatory bail in Patna coaching institute firing case

A Patna court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in connection with the coaching institute firing case, Hindustan Times reported.

The Patna Civil Court also granted anticipatory bail to three staff members of his coaching institute, while two security guards arrested in the case were granted regular bail.

Advertisement

Khan Sir was named in an FIR following a firing incident linked to his coaching institute in Patna.

According to Hindustan Times, his lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mouar, said the court first granted anticipatory bail to Khan Sir before extending similar relief to three members of his coaching institute staff.

Mouar added that a total of six people received relief in the case. Besides Khan Sir and the three staff members, the two security guards, who had been in judicial custody, were granted regular bail and have since been released.

Court grants relief to Khan Sir and staff The case stems from an incident in early June when Khan Sir's coaching institute was allegedly vandalised by a group of miscreants. During the violence, his two security guards allegedly opened fire, leading to the registration of an FIR.

Advertisement

The court had earlier granted Khan Sir interim protection from arrest on 9 June, which was subsequently extended until 30 June.

It later reserved its verdict on his anticipatory bail plea on 8 July after hearing final arguments from both sides. The order was scheduled for 13 July as the district judge had been on leave.

Case relates to June firing incident During the proceedings, the court had also sought details of the arms licences held by the two security guards after submissions made by advocate Satyam Jha, who appeared for Khan Sir's rival, Roshan Anand.

The court has now granted anticipatory bail to Khan Sir and three staff members, while the two security guards have secured regular bail.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More News Home Khan Sir gets anticipatory bail in Patna coaching institute firing case