Govt's move to regulate khandsari sugar units sees a weak start
India's khandsari industry is slowly adapting to new regulations aimed at ensuring fair prices and transparency. With only 11 out of 66 large units registered, the government anticipates a surge in compliance as the sugarcane crushing season approaches.
New Delhi: The government’s effort to bring India’s traditional khandsari, or unrefined sugar, industry under formal regulation has seen a slow start, with only 11 of the 66 large units having registered on the National Single Window System (NSWS) portal so far, two people aware of the matter said. Registrations are likely to pick up by the start of the sugarcane crushing season next month, industry people said.