Kharge rejects BJP's demand for apology over Rahul's remarks in UK2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 12:33 PM IST
- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a number of senior ministers have been calling for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his comments where he stated that democracy was under attack in India.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said there is no question of an apology over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK and that those demanding so must answer on Prime Minister Narendra Modi "humiliating" the people of the country with his comments abroad.
