‘Khelne do bechaare ko’: Six-year-old boy’s morning routine divides internet | Viral video

A recent Instagram reel titled “A day in the life of 6-year-old Adwik!” has captivated the internet with its meticulous documentation of a child’s highly disciplined daily routine. The video, now viral, follows young Adwik from bedtime skincare rituals to an early morning workout and school readiness—all captured through timestamped clips.

The reel begins at 8:00 pm the night before, with the boy preparing for bed by practising “ice dunking”, a skincare trend involving dipping the face into a bowl of ice-cold lemon water. The next timestamp, 5:20 am, shows Adwik being woken up gently by his father as an alarm rings—marking the start of an intense routine that even most adults would struggle to maintain.

After waking up, Adwik stretches in a balcony that overlooks serene mountain views, brushes his teeth, and gets dressed for the gym. By 6:00 am, he and his father are out the door and arrive at their fitness centre by 6:20. There, Adwik greets trainers and gym-goers respectfully by touching their feet.

The video then shows the child participating in a full-fledged workout: warming up, walking on the treadmill, and performing exercises like push-ups and sit-ups under his father’s guidance. By 7:50 am, the duo completes their cooldown session. The final timestamp at 8:35 am reveals Adwik fully dressed in his school uniform, ready to take on the day ahead.

While many viewers were in awe of the discipline and father-son bonding, reactions were mixed. The reel sparked a larger conversation online about parenting, childhood discipline, and the balance between structure and freedom.

One user commented, “Khelne do bechaare ko yaar, (let the poor kid play), he’ll workout on machines all his life, let him play sports at this age when he can.” Another shared, “But then this is premature adulthood, unnecessary preparation or achievement of future... child should live childhood to the fullest…. Lifelong we have to do this.. Kids grow so fast and this is over discipline.” [sic.]

However, others saw it differently. “Everyday he is given a choice and he chooses discipline every single day!” wrote one supporter. Another praised the father, saying, “If father is your mentor you will achieve every success in your life. You are great father sir.” [sic.]