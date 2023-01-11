Kia India to invest ₹2,000 crore in Indian EV market over next four years2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 03:23 PM IST
- Kia unveiled an all-electric SUV Concept – the Kia Concept EV9 and Kia KA4 at the biennial auto expo event.
Seoul-based auto maker Kia says that it will invest ₹2,000 crore over the next four years in India to increase its presence in the electric vehicle segment. Speaking at Auto Expo 2023, a senior company official said that the firm plans to invest the capital on various elements like manufacturing and infrastructure development for EVs over the next few years.